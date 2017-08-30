Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 30, 2017)

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded an $119,021,912 cost-plus-incentive-fee delivery order (N00019-17-F-2001) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003).



This order provides for analysis, trade studies, architecture, modeling, simulation development, evaluation, and prototyping activities for the integration of seeker suite technology and processing capabilities into the Tactical Tomahawk Block IV All-Up-Round missile system in support of the Maritime Strike Tomahawk Program.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (44.7 percent); Dallas, Texas (23.3 percent); Boulder, Colorado (20.6 percent); and various other locations inside and outside the U.S. (11.4 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2019.



Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,400,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



