US Has 11,000 Troops in Afghanistan, Not 8,400, Pentagon Says

(Source: Voice of America News; issued Aug 30, 2017)

PENTAGON --- The Pentagon said Wednesday that about 11,000 U.S. troops are serving in Afghanistan, not 8,400 as the Defense Department had previously reported.



The higher number emerged following Defense Secretary Jim Mattis's call for a more accurate troop-strength estimate, as the Trump administration worked on a new U.S. policy in Afghanistan.



The chief spokeswoman at the Pentagon, Dana White, told reporters the estimate of 11,000 troops was based on a simplified accounting method that provides greater "transparency" while "increasing commanders' ability to adapt to battlefield conditions."



The lower number of troops cited previously excluded service members on assignment in Afghanistan for less than 120 days — short-term duty that could include temporary combat support or materiel recovery missions.



Lieutenant General Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie Jr., staff director for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the new method of counting troops in the field used approximations rather than exact numbers of troops. This, he said, allows commanders "more flexibility" in battlefield deployments.



"We all recognize that whole units are inherently more prepared and more ready than units that are fragmented in order to meet an arbitrary force management level," McKenzie said.



Fight against IS



White and McKenzie said the changes made in calculating troop strength in Afghanistan would eventually be applied to American troops fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.



"We are reviewing Iraq and Syria, and the same guiding principles will govern how we roll out those numbers as well," White said.



The new number of 11,000 does not include any additional troops that Mattis may choose to send to Afghanistan under the new military strategy there. McKenzie said no decision had yet been made on what total troop strength is to be in the weeks and months ahead. Officials have suggested that about 4,000 additional troops will join the fight in Afghanistan.



Mattis had previously acknowledged there were discrepancies between troop strengths listed in war zones and the actual numbers of American forces deployed there. The Pentagon chief told reporters last week that before he sent more troops to Afghanistan he would "level" the number of troops actually there.



In his August 21 speech announcing the new Afghanistan policy, President Donald Trump said giving commanders more flexibility was a primary goal of his new policy, not simply "transparency" about numbers of troops: "We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities. America's enemies must never know our plans or believe they can wait us out."



(ends)





Afghanistan Force Management Accounting Change Emphasizes Transparency

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 30, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- A change in accounting for force management levels in Afghanistan allows U.S. officials to be more transparent in how many service members are in Afghanistan: There are 11,000, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White and Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the director of the Joint Staff, said today.



In a briefing for Pentagon reporters, White and McKenzie emphasized that this is not an increase in personnel assigned to the country and that the number does not include any new troops that may go to Afghanistan to implement President Donald J. Trump's new South Asia strategy announced last week.



Previously, Defense Department officials maintained that about 8,400 American service members were in Afghanistan. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis directed the department to revise how it accounts for deployed personnel carrying out major operations in Afghanistan.



Commitment to Transparency



"The secretary has been clear about his commitment to transparency in our public reporting procedures and increasing commanders' ability to adapt to battlefield conditions and countering emergent threats," White said. "Following a comprehensive review of our South Asia strategy, the secretary has determined we must simplify our accounting methodology and improve the public's understanding of America's military commitment in Afghanistan."



DoD's previous force management practice disclosed only forces under the force management level, not forces on temporary missions. "While this procedure supported operational security, it also reduced unit readiness and transparency," White said. "Often, commanders were compelled to reduce the size of deployed units in order to meet theater force management levels and limit the time that units could remain in operational theaters.



"This way of doing business is over," she added.



Changes Described



The new force management process allows openness and transparency with the American people and U.S. allies while avoiding giving information of use to an enemy, McKenzie said.



"We will characterize all forces necessary for the steady-state missions of train, advise, assist and counterterrorism as total forces," McKenzie said. "Included in total forces in Afghanistan will be the troops required for short-duration missions, which vary based upon operational conditions, but are not needed for the duration of the operation."



This includes troops in a temporary duty status, those assigned to combat support agencies, and forces assigned to the material recovery element. It also includes service members with the Resolute Support sustainment brigade, the general said.



White and McKenzie said the Defense Department and the Joint Staff are working to apply the same standards to the force management levels for Iraq and Syria. As soon as those numbers are available, they will be released, White said.



"We all recognize that whole units are inherently more prepared, more ready, than units that are fragmented in order to meet an arbitrary force management level," McKenzie said. "So that's why we're going to have a little bit of flexibility in those numbers in order to … facilitate the deployment of whole units into the fight. That same principle will certainly apply … in Iraq and Syria, when those numbers are released."



-ends-

