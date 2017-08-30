Sokol Plant in Nizhny Novgorod to Start MiG-35 Assembly in 2018

(Source: TASS Defense; published Aug 30, 2017)

MOSCOW --- The Sokol plant in Nizhny Novgorod will start the assembling of the newest MiG-35 fighter jets in 2018, according to the Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Valery Shantsev.



"Within a half of a year or a year," he said answering a question about the start of the aircraft assembly.



"We had a concern about the issue of our Sokol plant load. Now the decision has been made - the enterprise will upgrade the Su-31 planes that is a good program, produce about 40% of the Il-114 regional airliner components and, in prospect, [manufacture] the new MiG aircraft," Shantsev added.



The Sokol plant was previously reported to receive a total of RUB3.4 billion to upgrade the industrial capacities under a federal targeted program. At present, the enterprise is refitting aggregate and mechanical facilities and a flight-test workshop. All types of aircraft will be able to use the plant’s airfield after the modernization.



