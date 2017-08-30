The slowly circling Air Force A-10 jet has dropped 18,796 weapons, or 19.3 % of the total, in Iraq and Syria in support of Iraqi troops since Aug. 2014 when operations began, Air Forces Central Command statistics as of Aug. 24 indicate.
The Air Force previously said A-10 plane would be retired in 2019, meeting opposition in Congress; Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein this year told lawmakers A-10 would be retained until 2021.
The A-10 has flown 14% of U.S. strike sorties, comparable to F-15 jet and only below the leading jet, the F-16, which has flown 15%; coalition aircraft, including GR-4 Tornado, Typhoons and Rafales, have flown a combined 14% of strike missions, U.S. says.
Navy F/A-18 fighters have flown 10% of strike sorties followed by: B-1B bomber at 8%, MQ-9 drones at 6.6%, B-52 bomber at 4.5%, Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier at 2.4% and stealth fighter F-22 at 1.5%. (end of excerpt)
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The most interesting item in this list is the fact that MQ-9 Reaper drones, portrayed as a mainstay of the air war against ISIS, have in fact only dropped 6.6% of the weapons fired in this campaign.
That is one-third less than the A-10, and half as much as the F-16, despite the fact that Reapers typically fly long missions during which they loiter over the battlefield much longer than fast jets.
Another surprise is that F-22s dropped 1.5% of weapons during its relatively short deployment in the region, while Marine Corps AV-8B Harriers dropped only 2.4% of the total.)
