A-10 Warthog Attack Jet Drops Most Weapons on Islamic State (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg Government; posted Aug 30, 2017) (Edited for clarity)

By Tony Capaccio

The slowly circling Air Force A-10 jet has dropped 18,796 weapons, or 19.3 % of the total, in Iraq and Syria in support of Iraqi troops since Aug. 2014 when operations began, Air Forces Central Command statistics as of Aug. 24 indicate.The Air Force previously said A-10 plane would be retired in 2019, meeting opposition in Congress; Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein this year told lawmakers A-10 would be retained until 2021.The A-10 has flown 14% of U.S. strike sorties, comparable to F-15 jet and only below the leading jet, the F-16, which has flown 15%; coalition aircraft, including GR-4 Tornado, Typhoons and Rafales, have flown a combined 14% of strike missions, U.S. says.Navy F/A-18 fighters have flown 10% of strike sorties followed by: B-1B bomber at 8%, MQ-9 drones at 6.6%, B-52 bomber at 4.5%, Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier at 2.4% and stealth fighter F-22 at 1.5%. (end of excerpt)-ends-