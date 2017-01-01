Russia’s Defense Ministry to Sign Contract for 5th-Generation Fighter Jets in 2018

(Source: TASS; published Aug. 30, 2017)

MOSCOW --- Russia’s Defense Ministry expects to sign a contract for a pilot batch of fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets next year and troops should receive these cutting-edge aircraft in 2019, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said on Wednesday.



The deputy defense minister made this statement at a press conference devoted to the results of the Army-2017 international military and technical forum.



"The forum’s visitors displayed great interest in the latest Russian aircraft, including Su-34 and Su-35 planes, and also the cutting-edge fifth-generation fighter jet which has been named as the Su-57," the deputy defense minister said.



"We are now considering signing a contract for the delivery of a pilot batch of these fighter jets in 2018 with their dispatch to the troops in 2019," he said.



The Su-57 (PAK FA) took to the skies for the first time in 2010. As was reported earlier, the experimental design work on the cutting-edge fighter jet should be completed in 2019 and its deliveries to the troops should begin at that time. As United Aircraft Corporation CEO Yuri Slyusar said, the pre-production batch will consist of 12 such planes.



Russian Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Viktor Bondarev said earlier that the deliveries of fifth-generation fighter jets to aviation units would begin from 2018.



The Army-2017 international military and technical forum was held in Kubinka outside Moscow on August 22-27.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Su-57 is the new designation for the production variants of the T-50 fighter.)



