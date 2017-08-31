Japan's Military Seeks Funds to Boost Missile Ranges, Speed In Record Budget (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published August 31, 2017)

Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo

TOKYO --- Japan’s defense ministry on Thursday sought $160 million in a record budget request to develop swift, longer-range missiles to extend its military punch in East Asia, countering growing Chinese strength and an increasing North Korean threat.If approved, the proposal for a rise of 2.5 percent in defense spending to 5.26 trillion yen ($48 billion) for the year starting April 1, will be the sixth straight annual increase as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bolsters the military.The funds will pay for ballistic missile defense upgrades, six F-35 stealth fighters, four V-22 Osprey tilt rotor troop carriers, besides orders for new naval vessels, including a submarine and two compact warships.Around $90 million of the requested missile development funds of $160 million will go on studying hypersonic missiles to quickly penetrate enemy defenses.The rest will pay for research on extending missile range, technology that could potentially be used to help develop strike weapons.“The research and development is for island defense,” a Ministry of Defence official told a briefing, referring to the southwestern Okinawa island chain skirting the East China Sea, where Japan is embroiled in a territorial dispute with China. (end of excerpt)-ends-