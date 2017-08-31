Glasgow Engineers Scope Century of Submarine Innovation

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 31, 2017)

An innovative firm of Glaswegian engineers are celebrating 100 years of being the sole periscope and optronics mast supplier to the Royal Navy’s submarines today.



Govan-based Thales delivered the first submarine periscope, the FY1, to the submarine M3 in late summer 1917. Since then, every class of RN submarine has been fitted with a periscope or optronics mast designed and built by Thales’ engineers in Glasgow.



Today Thales’ state-of-the-art optronics masts support submarines navigation, warfare and communications systems, including provide thermal imaging and night vision capabilities. The masts can complete a full 360° sweep of the horizon, looking for potential threats, in only a few seconds, providing high definition images of the battle space to commanders before they are detected by an adversary.



Defence Procurement Minister, Harriett Baldwin said:



“This anniversary marks a proud record of Scottish engineering contributing directly to UK defence and national security by providing the eyes and ears for our nuclear deterrent and attack submarines.



“Generations of highly skilled engineers across Scotland have applied battle winning technologies to meet the needs of their UK armed forces, as well as exporting their innovations to dozens of navies around the world.”



Victor Chavez, CEO, Thales UK, added:



“Arguably our greatest single innovation was introducing a night vision capability to allow submarines to navigate and gather intelligence 24/7.



“However, our latest full remote control, non-hull penetrating optronics systems give naval architects more design flexibility by not restricting them to co-locating the fin and the control room via a 50ft long periscope. These options, combined with the digital inboard control and display system, provide commanders with a leap forward in submarine capability.”



Optronics masts are electronic imaging systems and do not penetrate a submarine’s hull, but are contained in the conning tower or ‘fin’. They are fitted to all seven of the new Astute-class submarines, the first three of which are already in service from HM Naval Base Clyde.



Thales are currently bidding competitively to have their optronics masts procured for the BAE Systems Maritime build of four new Dreadnought nuclear deterrent submarines which will come into service in the 2030s. The company will conduct sea trials of their latest mast in 2018.



Thales’ site at Glasgow has 129 years heritage and currently employs 600 people, mainly very highly skilled technical and engineering jobs, designing and building optronics systems for the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.



From 2020 Scotland’s HM Naval Base Clyde will be home to the entire UK Submarine Service of seven hunter killer and four deterrent submarines.



What is a Periscope and Why do they Matter to the Military?

(Source: British Forces News; issued Aug 31, 2017)

British Submarine technology is cutting edge, but for a century they have relied on one piece of technology to see above the water’s surface: the periscope.



In theory, the periscope is a very simple piece of tech which consists of two reflecting prisms or mirrors at 45° angles to one another.



The first deflects light down a vertical tube, whilst the second diverts the image so that it can be viewed, although more advanced technology allows for the image to be magnified.



Technology company Thales, formally Barr and Stroud, has been the sole provider of periscopes to the Royal Navy since the Victorian era.



In 1888, they were chosen to put a range finder into a periscope for the Royal Navy, which gave submarine's commander greater awareness of the battlespace at sea, whilst also helping with navigation.



In 1917, Thales became officially the sole supplier.



However, it was the simplest form of periscope that was used in WWI trenches to look over the top.



In WWII, periscopes were used in tanks so that the driver, gunner and commander might observe their surroundings, as well as for aim.



During the Second World War, Thales periscopes helped in the fight against German battleships like the Tirpitz, whilst the Cold War saw attack periscopes fitted to the Oberon class of submarines.



Gradually, however, things began to change. It was no longer periscopes that were wanted, but Optronic masts which Thales supplied on the Astute class of submarines.



Periscopes gave just one man, a sub's captain, a few seconds to risk a peek above the waves and form a picture of the battlespace.



Thales has just marked the century-long relationship with the Royal Navy with a special event, during which special ‘Apprentice Alumni’ panels were unveiled.



Harriet Baldwin MP, Minister for Defence Procurement, was present at the celebration. She said:



"It is a remarkable history that over 100 years we have been purchasing the periscopes for our submarines from these brilliant engineers here in Glasgow.



"Today is not just about celebrating that 100-year history, it's also about looking forward to the next generation and meeting some of the apprentices, some of the graduates who are joining the company."



Her Majesty's Naval Base Clyde is the future single home of the Royal Navy submarine service.



Thousands of apprentices have been through Thales in it's the last century. Some have put 50 years into the developing the niche engineering skills needed, but that hard won knowledge is being passed on to the latest Scottish graduates to arrive.



It thanks, in part, to Thales, that Britain has been able to stay ahead of the game when it comes to Naval Warfare.



