John S. McCain Sailors Posthumously Advanced

(Source: US Navy; issued Aug 31, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The Navy announced Thursday that the 10 Sailors who died aboard USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) were posthumously advanced to their next rank.



Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Kansas City, Missouri, was posthumously advanced to Chief Electronics Technician.



Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas, was posthumously advanced to Chief Interior Communications Electrician.



Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland, was posthumously advanced to Electronics Technician 1st Class.



Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York, was posthumously advanced to Information Systems 1st Class.



Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio, was posthumously advanced to Electronics Technician 2nd Class. Drake had been selected for promotion and authorized to wear the rank of a second class petty officer, but had not yet been advanced.



Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland, was posthumously advanced to Information Systems Technician 2nd Class. Eckels had been selected for promotion and authorized to wear the rank of a second class petty officer, but had not yet been advanced.



Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut, was posthumously advanced to Electronics Technician 2nd Class.



Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas, was posthumously advanced to Electronics Technician 2nd Class.



Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois, was posthumously advanced to Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class.



Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was posthumously advanced to Electronics Technician 2nd Class.



The 10 Sailors were killed in a collision between the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer John S. McCain and the Liberian-flagged merchant vessel Alnic MC on Aug. 21. The incident is under investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision.



