Colombia Inaugurates Kfir Training Center

(Source: Forecast International; issued Aug 31, 2017)

BOGOTA --- Colombian Minister of Defense Luis Carlos Villegas Echeverri, accompanied by Commander of the Air Force General Carlos Eduardo Bueno, attended a ceremony on August 30, 2017 to inaugurate the Kfir Tactical Training Center.



The center is composed of a system of multiple flight simulators interconnected with each other. The system consists of four mock Kfir cockpits, 20 virtual stations, and simulator software.



The software is able to simulate the aircraft's systems, other aircraft, and environmental terrain. It will replicate different types of scenarios that will allow the pilots of the Squadron 111 to practice all phases of their training in aerial combat operations.



Colombia has focused on improving training for its Kfir fleet, recently. In July, Bogota purchased two secondhand two-seat Kfir C10s from Israel to enable pilots to train on the aircraft type. Now the Air Force has inaugurated a simulator center to further assist pilots training to fly the Kfir.



Including the two aircraft purchased from Israel, Colombia has 23 of the type in its ineventory.



