Safran Selected for USMC Sniper Range Finder (SRF) Program

(Source: Safran; issued Aug 31, 2017)

Optics 1, Inc. (Safran) announced today that its Integrated Compact Ultralight Gun-mounted Rangefinder (I-CUGR) has been selected by the United States Marine Corps (USMC).



The I-CUGR is a small, lightweight, and rugged weapon-mounted laser rangefinder with integrated illumination and aiming lasers that will give USMC the ability to quickly range targets without taking hands off their rifles --- providing more accurate first round hits.



"We appreciate the opportunity to continue working closely with the U.S. Marine Corps in providing the Marines with superior technology that provides precise and accurate targeting solutions," said Jose Andrade, Optics 1 Business Development Manager and a retired USMC Sergeant Major. "The selection of the I-CUGR solidifies the confidence in our commitment to providing technologies that are light yet powerful and are critical to the success of the USMC's mission requirements."



The I-CUGR has been designed by Optics 1 leveraging proven rangefinder technology from Safran Electronics & Defense. Production will take place in Bedford, New Hampshire at Optics 1. The initial order is for 315 units with deliveries beginning this year.



-ends-

