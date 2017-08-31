Minehunters Life Extends

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued Aug 31, 2017)

The Australian Government has granted first pass approval to extend the service life for Navy’s Huon class minehunter coastal vessels.



The Head of Navy Capability, Rear Admiral Jonathan Mead, said the project forecast in the Defence White Paper 2016 will ensure Defence is able to provide an effective maritime mine countermeasure capability out to the 2030s.



“Minehunters play a vital role in protecting Australia’s ships, harbours and infrastructure from the threat of sea mines,” Rear Admiral Mead said.



“First pass approval is a major milestone for this project that will see the life of the minehunters extended to ensure there is no gap in mine warfare capability as we determine the replacement vessels.



“The Huon class have proven highly capable, supporting Defence’s international engagement strategy through participation in exercises and operations to secure our sea lanes and disposing of Second World War explosive remnants, and they will continue to serve Australia for years to come.



“In addition to its mine warfare role, the Huon class vessels play a unique role in Defence assistance to the civil community and in 2011 provided support in response to severe flooding in Queensland, including the disposal of debris that posed a navigational hazard,” Rear Admiral Mead said.



The Australian Defence Industry will be heavily involved in the future of the platforms. Negotiations are underway with Thales Australia to engage them as the Prime Systems Integrator to deliver the project. Under Thales’ lead, there will be opportunities for other Australian companies to support the ships through their service life.



The Huon class were built by Thales Australia, formerly ADI, and were introduced into service in the early 2000s.



