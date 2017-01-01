Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 31, 2017)

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $177,577,879 modification (P00063) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 for additional production quantities of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and kits.



Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 25, 2024. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 research, development, test and evaluation; and other procurement (Army) funds in the combined amount of $177,577,879 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



