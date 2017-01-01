Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 31, 2017)

Orbital ATK Inc., Defense Electronic Systems, Northridge, California, is being awarded a $156,831,389 firm-fixed-price contract for the full-rate production of Lot 6 for Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM).



This contract provides for the conversion of AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles into 230 AGM-88E AARGM All-Up-Rounds and six captive air training missiles, to include related supplies and services necessary for their manufacture, sparing, and fleet deployment.



Work will be performed in Northridge, California (90 percent); and Ridgecrest, California (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019.



Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $155,352,654; and fiscal 2015 non-U.S. Department of Defense funds in the amount of $1,478,735 will be obligated at time of award, $1,478,735 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0005).



-ends-

