Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 31, 2017)

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $202,200,000 modification (P00009) to contract W58RGZ-16-C-0023 for 22 Apache AH-64E helicopters.



Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2021.



Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Army); and other procurement (Army) advanced procurement funds in the combined amount of $200,200,000 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

