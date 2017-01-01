Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 31, 2017)

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is being awarded $303,974,406 for fixed-price-incentive-firm, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00004 to a previously awarded contract (N00019-16-C-0048).



The modification will provide for the Lot I low-rate initial production of two CH-53K Heavy Lift helicopters, associated aircraft and programmatic support, logistics support, peculiar support equipment, and spares.



Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $303,974,406 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



