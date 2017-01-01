PLA Navy Commissions New Supply Ship
(Source: China Military Online; issued Sept 01, 2017)
The Hulun Nur 965, commissioned last week, is the lead ship in a new class of logistical ship developed for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. (PLA-N photo)
GUANGZHOU --- An advanced comprehensive supply ship Hulun Nur (Hull 965) joined the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in southern China's Guangzhou city on Sept.1, 2017.

Hulun Nur 965 is a new type of comprehensive supply ship independently developed by China using globally advanced technologies.

It is capable of conducting replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier battle group or other ocean-going naval fleet.

Vice admiral Shen Jinlong, commander of the PLA Navy, conferred the military flag and presented a certificate to the new ship.

