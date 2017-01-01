Sovershenny Corvette Launched Trials At Sea

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 2, 2017)

Today, the Sovershenny corvette, which had been built at the Amursky ship yard, has left for sea in order to hold trials.



The corvette’s crew jointly with the ship yard representatives will check systems and mechanisms of the ship, including operability of power plant, steering control, additional mechanisms, communication and navigation equipment, and anchor arrangement.



The plant trials are one of the obligatory stages of ship-building process. The trials are held in order to check operability of all systems and mechanisms.



