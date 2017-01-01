End-to-End Satellite Connectivity with Ka Band

(Source: Thales; issued Sept 01, 2017)

Thales has developed a complete range of military satcom solutions utilising the emerging Ka band, which offers armed forces a number of key operational benefits.



Ka band is typically used for high-speed satellite internet services. Shared by military and civil users, it is ideally suited to ‘notspot’ areas where terrestrial coverage is poor or non-existent. Its greater bandwidth supports faster transmission speeds. And because the frequencies are higher, smaller antennas can be used.



The beams generated in Ka band are much more directive than in the lower frequency bands: energy is more precisely focused and the spectrum can be reused more intensively (in separate geographic areas, for example). Plus, the higher number of frequencies available in Ka band means that greater capacity can be offered.



With its stealth and performance, Ka band is a particularly attractive proposition for military use, offering forces a long-range communication capability for the most demanding operational contexts and requirements.



Unrivalled solutions



Thales has developed a unique set of competencies in Ka-band military satellite communications. The company offers a comprehensive range of ground segment solutions — network and secure transmission solutions, land, air and naval terminals and complete overall management — for critical environments and deployment scenarios, from manpack equipment to terminals for armoured vehicles on the move, submarines, fast attack craft, helicopters and UAVs.



The Thales range of solutions, in conjunction with conventional fixed and mobile hubs, is unmatched in breadth, reflecting the company’s ability to address the full spectrum of operational contexts and requirements, now and in the future.



This offering consolidates Thales’s global leadership in satellite communications for the armed forces. For over 20 years, Thales has played a major role in the Syracuse programme in the X and EHF bands and, in the last 10 years, in the emerging military Ka-band sector through programmes such as Yahsat for the UAE armed forces.



In late 2014, Thales signed a contract with Qatar to supply a turnkey military satcom system. By providing Qatar’s land and naval forces with a long-range communication capability, the Thales solution is helping protect the country and its vital interests.



