RFA Tidesurge Named in South Korea

(Source: Royal Navy; issued Sept 01, 2017)

The third of the Royal Navy’s new fleet tankers, RFA Tidespring, returning to harbour in South Korea (Twitter photo)

The third of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s new Tide-class tankers has been formally named.



RFA Tidesurge was named by her sponsor Mrs Joanna Woodcock, whose husband is Second Sea Lord Vice-Admiral Jonathan Woodcock, at a ceremony in the South Korean shipyard where the vessels are built.



The 39,000-tonne tankers, designed to support HMS Queen Elizabeth and her sister HMS Prince of Wales, are capable of carrying up to 19,000 cubic metres of fuel and 1,400 cubic metres of fresh water.



The first tanker RFA Tidespring is currently undergoing sea trials, having been fitted out at A&P Group’s Falmouth yard.



The second of the class, RFA Tiderace is on her way to Falmouth via the Panama Canal.



The fourth tanker, Tideforce, is currently under construction.



-ends-

