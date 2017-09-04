ECM Upgrading of F-16s Begins

(Source: Taipei Times; published Sep 04, 2017)

By Lo Tien-pin

The upgrade of Taiwan’s fleet of Lockheed Martin F-16A/B fighter jets with new electronic countermeasures (ECM) pods has begun on a small scale, the air force said yesterday.The upgrade is to improve the planes’ air-to-air and air-to-ground surveillance capabilities and combat capability to meet the needs of advanced warfare.The fleet has 80 AN/ALQ-184(V) ECM pods and the air force has earmarked US$160 million to purchase 42 new ALQ-131A FMS pods that the US has been developing to replace the old pods, but it would now only be able to buy 12 FMS pods for that budget due to increased research and development costs, the air force said.The air force plans to outfit the F-16 fleet with the new FMS pod, which can be integrated with the jets’ combat systems and fit with the air force’s logistical planning, it said.Development and testing of the new pods have been completed and they are being produced in small batches, but further upgrades are possible, the air force added.The procurement was in accordance with the Government Procurement Act, military procurement regulations and the US Department of Defense’s Security Assistance Management Manual, the air force said, denying local media reports that it plans to amortize the procurement expense over several fiscal years.It said the upgrade is in accordance with a January 2012 legislative resolution stipulating that the air force “should procure the same equipment used by the US Air Force to ensure consistency in weapons deployment and maintenance with the US Air Force and to ensure government spending efficiency.” (end of excerpt)-ends-