Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 01, 2017)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $19,155,072 modification (P00031) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0018 for the addition of 15,000 flight hours for the Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft systems performance-based logistics contract.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 22, 2017. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $19,155,072 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama is the contracting activity.



