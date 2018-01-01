Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 01, 2017)

Orbital ATK, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $69,368,834 firm-fixed-price undefinitized contractual action for the Afghanistan Air Force AC-208 armed intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft requirement.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2018.



This contract is a pseudo foreign military sales requirement.



Fiscal Afghan Security Forces funds in the amount of $33,990,728 are being obligated at time of award.



The 645th Aeronautical Systems Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-17-C-4048).



-ends-

