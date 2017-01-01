Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 01, 2017)

Aerospace Corp., El Segundo, California, has been awarded an $860,564,741 modification (P00079) to a previously awarded contract for systems engineering and integration support for the national space community.



This contract modification provides for the exercise of option year four for fiscal 2018 services.



Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2018.



Space and Missile Systems Center, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity (FA8802-14-C-0001).



-ends-

