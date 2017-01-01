WASHINGTON --- Today, Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer announced the formation of an independent subject matter expert team to conduct a Strategic Readiness Review in response to the recent increase in surface fleet incidents.
"The Navy has had a tragic increase in the number of surface fleet incidents resulting in significant loss of life and injury," said Spencer. "These incidents are unacceptable and demand a thorough and comprehensive review, which is why I have formed an independent subject matter expert team to conduct a Strategic Readiness Review and I look forward to receiving the proposed corrective actions. As we mourn the loss of our Sailors, we must improve upon the way we operate."
The Strategic Readiness Review will run concurrent with and complement the U.S. Fleet Forces-led Comprehensive Review. Results are expected 30 days after the Comprehensive Review.
The findings of both reviews will result in policy recommendations built upon validated analytics and a full review of existing policies to determine what is being measured, what is being rewarded, and the intended and unintended consequences of those policies.
