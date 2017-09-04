F-35 Development Inches Closer to Finish Line (excerpt)

(Source: Aviation Week & Space Technology; published Sep 4, 2017)

By Lara Seligman

The first operational U.S. Air Force F-35 squadron is set to receive its initial aircraft configured with a version of the long-awaited Block 3F software in September.But the event, while a sign of progress toward the end of the F-35's lengthy development phase, is mostly symbolic. The 34th Fighter Sqdn., known as the "Rude Rams," of Hill AFB, Utah, will receive F-35 aircraft equipped with an initial release of 3F, but not the final updates that are still under test, according to service spokesman Capt. Mark Graff.This means the aircraft will have all the capabilities of 3F but be restricted to the more limited 3i flight envelope and weapons the squadrons are currently flying, Graff says.Even with the final version of 3F, the Air Force will not be able to use the newest aircraft in combat. The service will, however, still be able to deploy the majority of the aircraft in the squadron, which are in the 3i configuration, Graff stresses. The Pentagon has not yet finished building and testing the operational Mission Data File (MDF) set for the 3F software, which will provide a vast databank of threat information needed for combat, Graff notes. (end of excerpt)Cascading F-35 testing delays could cost the Department of Defense (DOD) over a billion dollars more than currently budgeted to complete development of the F-35 baseline program.Because of problems with the mission systems software, known as Block 3F, program officials optimistically estimate that the program will need an additional 5 months to complete developmental testing.According to best practices, credible estimates are rooted in historical data.The program's projections are based on anticipated test point achievements and not historical data.GAO's analysis—based on historical F-35 flight test data—indicates that developmental testing could take an additional 12 months.These delays could affect the start of the F-35's initial operational test and evaluation, postpone the Navy's initial operational capability, and delay the program's full rate production decision, currently planned for April 2019.-ends-