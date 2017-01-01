HAL Gets Orders for 41 Advanced Light Helicopters

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.; issued Sept 04, 2017)

An Indian Army ALH lifts off near an Indian Navy model, fitted with a chin-mounted surface-search radar. HAL today was awarded a contract for 41 additional Advanced Light Helicopters. (HAL photo)

BENGALURU, India --- The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited signed one more contract for supply of Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH). The contract is for 40 ALH to the Indian Army and one to the Indian Navy.



“The latest order reflects the trust on HAL’s capabilities and gives an impetus to make-in-India campaign. It reposes faith of Indian Defence forces in indigenous ALH which has been serving them with distinction for a long time”, says Mr. T. Suvarna Raju, CMD-HAL.



The contracts for supply of 41 ALHs amounting around Rs 6100 crores will be executed in a period of 60 months. The contract was signed between MoD and HAL in New Delhi recently. Officials from MoD, Indian Army, Indian Navy and HAL were present during the event.



In March this year, HAL had signed a contract for supply of 32 ALH to boost the maritime security capabilities of the Indian Navy (IN) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG).



