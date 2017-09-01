Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 01, 2017)

Huntington Ingalls Inc. (HII-INC), Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded a $2,800,000,000 cost-plus-incentive fee contract for USS George Washington (CVN 73) Refueling Complex Overhaul.



Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by August 2021.



Fiscal 2017 and 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,449,741,444 and $56,868,846 respectively will be obligated at contract award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). HII-INC is the original building yard contractor for all ships of the CVN-68 class, the reactor planning yard, the lead design refueling yard, and the only private shipyard capable of refueling and overhauling nuclear powered aircraft carriers.



Therefore, it is the only source with the knowledge, experience, and facilities required to accomplish this effort in support of the refueling and overhaul of CVN-73 without an unacceptable disruption of Navy-wide overhaul and repair schedule.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-2105).



(ends)



Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $2.8 Billion Contract To Execute USS George Washington Refueling and Complex Overhaul

(Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries; issued Sep 01, 2017)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. --- Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has received a $2.8 billion contract to execute the refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73).



“We’ve spent the better part of three years planning and preparing for this availability,” said Chris Miner, Newport News’ vice president, in-service aircraft carrier programs. “We are leveraging lessons learned from the USS Abraham Lincoln RCOH, implementing digital tools to increase efficiency, and working with our Navy partners, our suppliers and numerous contractors to recapitalize this ship and deliver her back to the Navy for another 25 years of service.”







The RCOH represents 35 percent of all maintenance and modernization in an aircraft carrier's 50-year service life. USS George Washington’s RCOH will include the refueling of the ship’s reactors, as well as extensive modernization work to more than 2,300 compartments, 600 tanks and hundreds of systems.



In addition, major upgrades will be made to the flight deck, catapults, combat systems and the island. Work will begin immediately and continue through August 2021. After the RCOH, USS George Washington will be one of the most modern and technologically advanced Nimitz-class aircraft carriers in the fleet and will continue to be a vital part of the nation’s defense.



The aircraft carrier arrived at Newport News on Aug. 4 under a planning contract. USS George Washington is the sixth Nimitz-class carrier to undergo this major life-cycle milestone. More than 4,000 employees will support the execution effort.





Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder.



