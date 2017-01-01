IFV with Unmanned Combat Module to be Sent to the Troops for Trial Operation

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 04, 2017)

The Russian army will test an unmanned combat module on an infantry combat vehicle. (RUS MoD photo)

Newest combat infantry vehicles with Epokha unmanned combat module will go to the troops for experimental operation. According to the state contract concluded with the producing enterprise the Defence Ministry of Russia will test 13 vehicles.



The new Epokha unmanned universal combat module is designed for equipping prospective armoured vehicles.



The module is controlled remotely from commander and gunlayer terminals and does not take up any space inside the combat vehicle.



The module is equipped with modern missile-and-gun armament including Kornet and Bulat missiles.



