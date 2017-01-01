Task Group Deployment to Strengthen Regional Military Cooperation

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Sept 04, 2017)

An Australian Defence Force (ADF) Joint Task Group, Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2017, departed Sydney today to participate in a series of key military exercises throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



Running from 4 September to 26 November, Indo-Pacific Endeavour will focus on enhancing military cooperation with some of Australia’s key regional partners including Brunei, Cambodia, the Federated States of Micronesia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and Timor-Leste.



More than 1200 ADF personnel will participate in the deployment, which is being led by Canberra-class amphibious assault ship HMAS Adelaide.



HMAS Adelaide will be accompanied at various stages of the deployment by HMAS Melbourne, HMAS Darwin, HMAS Toowoomba, HMAS Parramatta, and HMAS Sirius, making this the biggest coordinated task group deployment since the early 1980s.



Minister Payne said the Indo-Pacific Endeavour deployment, which has been in planning for over 12 months, was part of ongoing efforts to enhance and develop strong positive relations with regional militaries through both dialogue and practical activities.



“This deployment is another opportunity to promote security cooperation in the region and exercise our humanitarian and disaster relief capability where it may be used,” Minister Payne said.



“The ADF regularly conducts exercises with a range of militaries to strengthen relationships and cooperation.”



Minister Payne said activities like Indo-Pacific Endeavour generated personal relationships, shared experiences and common understanding with our regional partners that could be crucial to success in times of uncertainty or crisis.



“Maintaining the rule of law and respecting the sovereignty of nations large and small is fundamental to continued peace and stability in our region,” Minister Payne said.



Indo-Pacific Endeavour will also involve service personnel from the Australian Army and Royal Australian Air Force and include Defence civilians, ADF helicopters, and fixed wing aircraft.



“The Joint Task Group will demonstrate the ADF's ability to operate across the full spectrum of military operations, from high-end military capabilities such as anti-submarine warfare to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” Minister Payne said.



