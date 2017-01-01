Rheinmetall at MSPO 2017

(Source: Rheinmetall Defence; issued Sept 04, 2017)

This year, from 5 to 8 September, Rheinmetall will be present in Kielce, Poland, exhibiting its array of products and services at MSPO. The Düsseldorf, Germany-based high-tech Group for security and mobility will be showcasing solutions for both external and internal security.



Rheinmetall airburst technology: superior firepower from small arms to main battle tanks



For the first time at MSPO, Rheinmetall’s agile, highly protected family of Lynx combat vehicles will be on display. Lynx comes in two versions: the KF 31 (on display) and KF 41. KF stands for Kettenfahrzeug, German for ‘tracked vehicle’; the number refers to the vehicle’s military weight class. Both versions can be configured for a multitude of different roles, e.g. as infantry fighting vehicles or as armoured reconnaissance and forward observation vehicles.



The IFV version of the KF 31 on display at MSPO features a two-man Lance turret equipped with the airburst-capable Rheinmetall MK30-2/ABM automatic cannon as its main armament. It is also fitted with a twin launcher for the Spike antitank guided missile. Based on tried-and-tested components and technologies, Lynx is now one of the world’s most advanced medium-weight combat vehicle. It thus offers an attractive alternative for numerous force modernization projects. The Lynx KF 31 and Lance turret recently demonstrated their effectiveness during competitive trials staged by a European NATO partner.



Leopard 2 expertise from Rheinmetall



Furthermore, visitors to MSPO 2017 can also learn about Rheinmetall’s extensive expertise in the Leopard 2 domain. This ranges from comprehensive maintenance and modernization programmes to advanced weapon concepts and the unique knowledge that stems from being a longstanding original equipment manufacturer. Training and simulation technology for Leopard 2 crews likewise figure prominently in Rheinmetall’s product portfolio.



In an industrial partnership with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and Zaklady Mechaniczne Bumar- Łabędy S.A. (ZMBL), Rheinmetall is currently modernizing 128 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks, upgrading them to the new and enhanced Leopard 2 PL build standard. A Leopard 2 PL is on display at the PGZ stand, Rheinmetall’s Polish partner.



Rheinmetall will also be showing its extensive expertise in weapons and ammunition systems as well as sensor technology, to say nothing of its globally leading role in gun-based air defence.



A strong team in Poland



Rheinmetall Defence Polska – a strong partner in Central Europe



Founded in August 2016, Rheinmetall Defence Polska symbolizes Rheinmetall’s heightened presence in Central Europe. A subsidiary of Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH, the company has two locations, one in Warsaw and one in Gliwice. It serves as a partner to the Polish defence industry as well as providing the Polish armed force with technological and logistical support.



ZMBL and Rheinmetall Defence Polska won the order to modernize Poland’s fleet of Leopard 2A4 tanks, which is being carried out in close cooperation with other Polish contractors like PCO, OBRUM and ZM Tarnow, assuring a very high degree of Polish input. Moreover, Rheinmetall Defence Polska is establishing its own service capabilities in order to provide services to Polish industry and the Polish armed forces, such as consultancy, on-site support, training, repair of components, provision of spare parts, etc. It also intends to cooperate with Polish and foreign companies in production and repair operations.



Furthermore, Rheinmetall Defence Polska simultaneously serves as the Polish hub for all Rheinmetall Defence companies, making it the first point of contact for the Polish government and armed forces as well as Polish defence contractors. This one-face-to the-customer approach assures clear lines of communication between Poland and the Rheinmetall Defence Group.



Rheinmetall Defence Polska is led by a strong team: Andrzej Raszewski took over as Chief Executive Officer in August 2017. An experienced manager, he brings with him many years of senior management experience in the energy sector. At his side is Otmar Schultheis, the company’s Chief Operating Officer and member of the management board of Rheinmetall Defence Polska. A former Bundeswehr armour corps officer, he has been with Rheinmetall for over thirty years, where he has accumulated vast experience in tank technology, sales and project management both at home and abroad.



-ends-

