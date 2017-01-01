Leonardo at MSPO 2017

(Source: Leonardo; issued Sept. 05, 2017)

At the MSPO show in Poland, Italy’s Leonardo is offering to customize its AW101 helicopter to fit Polish military requirements. (Leonardo photo)

From 5-8 September, Leonardo and its Polish subsidiary PZL-Świdnik are exhibiting at the 25th edition of the International Defence Industry Exhibition MSPO in Kielce, Poland.



As part of the selection of products and technologies on display at the exhibition, the Italian Air Force’s AW101 medium/heavy helicopter and the W-3PL Głuszec helicopter used by the Polish Army are featured.



At its stand, Leonardo is exhibiting a model of the M-346 advanced trainer aircraft, 12 units of which have already been ordered by the Polish Air Force, as well as products relating to land and naval avionic systems. Models of helicopters produced by PZL-Świdnik will also be on display.



The spotlight at MSPO will focus in particular on the AW101, one of the most successful medium/heavy helicopters on the market today with over 220 units ordered, and its features, which make it an ideal platform for special forces missions.



Leonardo has a significant presence in Poland through its subsidiary PZL-Świdnik, a Polish helicopter manufacturer with over 60 years of experience, which has produced more than 7,400 helicopters for customers in over 40 countries. Thanks to PZL-Świdnik, Poland is one the few countries with the capability to design, produce and develop helicopters.



PZL-Świdnik has approximately 3,000 employees; cooperates with over 1,000 local enterprises; and is a core partner of the Polish Ministry for National Defence with almost 160 PZL-Świdnik-made helicopters are in service with the country’s Armed Forces.



-ends-

