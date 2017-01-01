4 More THAAD Launchers to be Deployed Soon

(Source: The Korea Times; issued Sept 04, 2017)

By Kim Se-jeong

The Ministry of National Defense said Monday the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) will soon deploy the remaining four anti-missile launchers of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province.



Its announcement came hours after the Ministry of Environment gave the green light to the full deployment by concluding that the THAAD's impact on people and the neighboring environment would be very small.



"North Korea's nuclear weapons technology is advancing and the threat of missiles is growing. After consultations with the U.S., we now announce that the remaining four launchers will be temporarily installed," the ministry said in a statement.



"We will carry out additional work on the site for the equipment already there and start a new environmental assessment on land next to the current site that will also be part of the THAAD deployment."



Two launchers and radar are already in place at the current site, and the four other launchers are to be located on the adjacent land.



A helicopter carried related equipment to the Seongju site Monday afternoon.



Dismissing the assessment results, residents of Seongju vowed to fight the deployment.



The announcement came just in time for President Moon Jae-in who has few options in hand to protect the Korean people from the North's latest nuclear test.



The environmental assessment was aimed to assess THAAD's impact on noise and dust levels, and on the water and soil; as well as assessing the effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR) on people, which was the most contentious point.



While saying the impact would be small, the ministry made certain recommendations to the defense ministry



It said the Korean and U.S. militaries must continue to monitor EMR levels, build anti-EMR walls near the site and keep citizens timely informed about any developments.



Regarding noise, it recommended the defense ministry set up a long-term monitoring plan and implement appropriate measures if it reaches too high a level. On possible soil and water contamination, the ministry was told to produce instruction manuals on managing oil and water used during operations and afterward.



The environment ministry also told the military to draw up a dust management plan for roads leading to the THAAD site, in addition to traffic plans to prevent car accidents involving local residents.



The minister said the recommendations are legally binding, both by Korean and U.S. laws. When there are conflicting laws, the tougher one will be taken as the standard.



-ends-

