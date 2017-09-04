South Korea, U.S. to Scrap Warhead Weight Limit on South Korean Missiles - Blue House (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Sept. 4, 2017)

By Christine Kim

Video from #ROK missile drills in response to #DPRK nuclear test pic.twitter.com/cIsjWrpLjF — Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) September 4, 2017

SEOUL --- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump agreed on Monday to scrap a warhead weight limit on South Korea’s missiles in the wake of North Korea’s sixth nuclear test, South Korea’s presidential office said.…/…Under the existing missile pact between the United States and South Korea, Seoul’s warheads currently face a cap of 500 kg (1100 lb).The agreement, last amended in 2012, was in the process of being changed in the wake of a series of missile tests by North Korea this year after Moon took office in May, including two intercontinental ballistic missile launches.An unlimited warhead weight allowance would enable the South to strike North Korea with greater force in the event of a military conflict.The missiles would still be bound by a flight range cap of 800 km. No changes to the flight range were mentioned in the Blue House statement. (end of excerpt)-ends-