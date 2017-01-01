Guy Parmelin Thinks of F-35s for the Military

(Source: 24 Heures; published Sept. 5, 2017)

(Published in French; edited translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Swiss Defense Minister Guy Parmelin will tomorrow (Sept. 6) request a budget of nine billion francs to ensure the future of Switzerland’s air defense. This envelope includes the future surface-to-air defense system (BODLUV) and the acquisition of new combat aircraft, the Tages-Anzeiger reported in its 5 September edition.



The bulk of the envelope, between six and eight billion, is earmarked for the air force and will fund about 40 aircraft, depending on which aircraft is selected. As a reminder, the Swiss people had refused the acquisition of the Gripen NG at a cost of 3.1 billion Swiss francs. The balance of Parmelin’s request will go to acquire a missile system that will replace the 35mm DCA guns and the Rapier ground-to-air missiles, which are nearing the end of their service life.



A $ 400 million aircraft



The Ministry of Defense (DDPS) does not intend to abandon either of these two components, considering that a credible air defense needs both. Guy Parmelin intends to invite on Wednesday the five manufacturers of the combat aircraft that were previously selected. With a big surprise: If the Swedish Gripen, the French Rafale and the Eurofighter are expected, the Super-Hornet is making a come-back but, above all, the F-35 is now one of the candidates.



It is one of the most modern and most expensive stealth aircraft ever. Each one costs more than $ 400 million -- an exorbitant price that pushed the Trump administration to threaten its manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, to reduce its program if it did not obtain a discount.



The DDPS accepts the inevitable



The selected aircraft will replace not only the F-5E Tigers but also the F/A-18 Hornets. Last May, the defense ministry presented a report by its military experts on the future of air defense, which suggested four courses of action. And, according to information gathered by the Tages-Anzeiger, Guy Parmelin is moving towards the intermediate solution which privileges combat aircraft.



The DDPS would have liked the most expensive option, namely 70 combat aircraft and a new air-defense system costing 18 billion francs, but it seems he has accepted that this was not feasible. He doesn’t want to hear about the cheapest version, with 20 combat aircraft and a ground-based air-defense system, for five billion francs.



The people will have the last word



It is also possible that the future aircraft will be chosen for ground attack missions as well, and that they will therefore be equipped with air-to-ground weapons. The Swiss air force does not currently have any equipment or capability for such missions.



Guy Parmelin intends to propose his program to Parliament through a planning decree, which will be submitted to the people through a popular referendum. The planned budget should cover the years 2023 to 2032, ie one billion francs a year.



This is enough to put the finances of the DDPS on its knees, all the more so that the Army must also renew its equipment. For this reason, Guy Parmelin will ask Wednesday to increase each year its budget by 1.5%, or 75 million francs.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Even for the F-35, a unit cost of $400 million is excessive, and neither newspaper cited a source for this figure.

According to our latest report, each of the Lot 9 pre-production aircraft delivered this year will cost $206 million.

This is the average cost of the three variants.

Also unexplained is why Switzerland would evaluate a strike fighter when it requires an interceptor for the defense of its airspace.

Perhaps this will become clear tomorrow, when the minister will make his announcement.)



-ends-

