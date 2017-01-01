Ukroboronprom Represents Ukraine at MSPO-2017

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued Sept 05, 2017)

The State Concern "UkrOboronProm" represents Ukraine at the 25th International Defense Industry Exhibition MSPO-2017. UKROBORONPROM exposition is located in Hall D, booth D-14. The delegation is headed by UKROBORONPROM Director General Roman Romanov.



UKROBORONPROM is a union of 100+ defense industry enterprises, operating in the fields of development, production, sale, repair, modernization and disposition of weapons, military and special equipment, ammunition, engaging in military-technical cooperation with other countries.



Ukrainian defense industry complex will represent dozens of military equipment samples at joint UOP stand. Full-scale specimen of anti-tank weapon systems – used by Ukrainian army and imported by armies of other countries – will be represented at UOP stand, along with other military equipment samples.



This time the following UKROBORONPROM enterprises will be represented in Kielce:



–- SC “Ukrspetsexport,” SFTE “Spetstehnoeksport,” SFTC “Progress,” STIF “Ukrinmash,” SEFTIE “Promoboroneksport” – export and import of military and dual-use products and services;



–- SJSHC “Artem”: production and export of more than 70 titles of special and aircraft equipment; medical equipment manufacturing;



–- SE “Zhytomyr Armored Plant”: manufacture, overhaul and modernization of lightly-armored vehicles of various modifications: combat reconnaissance patrol vehicle “BRDM,” armored carrier, armored infantry carrier, airborne fighting vehicle, and their modifications;



–- SE “Scientific-Technical Complex “Precision Engineering Plant”: artillery armament production, manufacture of spares and components;



–- SE “Kyiv Armored Plant”: production of light armament of armored force vehicles; overhaul and modernization of armored, engineering and combat vehicles, weapon ordnance; production of spares for armored vehicles and armament;



-– SE “State Kyiv Design Bureau “Luch”: research, production, repair and modernization of guided missiles;



-– SE “Izyum Instrument-Making Plant” – optical devices manufacturing for military purposes;



– Research and production complex “Photoprylad”: targeting systems, guidance and fire control for armored vehicles, combat helicopters, artillery; control systems for helicopters and ground facilities AT missile systems; night vision devices;



-– SE “Kharkiv Morozov Machine-Building Design Bureau”: development and manufacture of armored vehicles;



–- SE “Krasyliv Aggregate Plant”: products manufacture for both civil and military purposes;



-– SE “Kharkiv Special Machine Plant”: development, production, sales, repair, modernization and recycling of armament, military special purpose equipment and ammunition;



-– SE “Orizon-Navigation”: development and production of satellite navigation equipment GPS GLONASS SBAS Systems; GNSS technologies implementation;



-– SE “Shepetivsky Repair Plant”: repair of WO and artillery armament; chassis maintenance and repair; production of nonstandard technical equipment, test stands; production of spares, tools and accessories for WO;



In the frameworks of International Defense Industry Exhibition MSPO-2017 UKROBORONPROM is planning to deepen military-technical cooperation with Ukrainian and Polish companies, as well as with other companies. The State Concern “UkrOboronProm” offers their European partners joint projects on manufacture of advanced technology products. UOP enterprises-participants will conduct business meetings and negotiations in the frameworks of MSPO-2017.



MSPO 2016 is the largest defense industry exhibition in Poland and Central Europe, uniting potential buyers and suppliers; this is the showcase for military equipment, technologies and products; a platform for display of the customers’ needs and requirements.



-ends-

