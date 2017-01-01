Saab at DSEI 2017

(Source: Saab; issued Sept 05, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab will be exhibiting its formidable range of products at the Defence Security and Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition, London, England, at stand N2-230, from the 12 to 15 September. Saab’s stand will exhibit its innovative thinking through demonstrations, mini-talks, press briefings and a new format called Saab Insight on a big screen.



Targeting the air, land and sea sectors, Saab welcomes visitors to its stand to see how together design, technology and innovative thinking are overcoming barriers to mission success.



For the air sector, GlobalEye ensures a seamless knowledge of air, land and sea activity, allowing military commanders to detect and respond to threats wherever they arise. Nearby to the Saab stand, a Gripen will be on display, the first time a full scale replica of the aircraft has been at DSEI.



Ground-based operations are represented by the world-renowned Carl-Gustaf and NLAW infantry weapons, whilst a further advance in infantry support firepower is to be expected. At the centre of the stand will be by a vehicle hosting a variety of Saab capabilities that include CBRN, air defence, multispectral camouflage and C2.



Maritime solutions on display show how Saab can detect, deter and protect your chosen mission platform, be it ship, submarine, or aircraft. These include the RBS15 missile, A26 submarine, naval combat systems and the underwater Multi-shot Mine Neutralisation System (MuMNS) remotely operated vehicle.





