Terma at DSEI 2017

(Source: Terma; issued Sept 05, 2017)

AARHUS, Denmark --– At this year’s Defence and Security Equipment International exhibition in London, Terma invites customers and visitors to experience our C-Guard Naval decoy launching system, SCANTER Naval Radars, and C2 C-Flex System.



“DSEI enables us to showcase our key technologies and products to a dedicated audience. We are pleased to participate with a highly experienced staff within naval mission systems, naval protection systems, and surveillance systems”, says Thomas Blom, Senior Vice President, Surveillance & Mission Systems.



“We look very much forward to welcoming partners and customers at our stand at the DSEI in London, one of Europe’s most important and well attended events within defense and security”, says Thomas Blom, who will head Terma’s delegation in concert with Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer Steen M. Lynenskjold.



At DSEI, Terma will also present state-of-the-art SCANTER surveillance radars for detection and tracking of non-cooperative small targets in extreme weather conditions. Terma’s SCANTER portfolio includes specific solutions for naval, vessel traffic systems, and coastal surveillance purposes.



C-Guard Naval Decoy Launching System on display

Terma's C-Guard decoy launching system provides 360° coverage and will effectively counter advanced threats like small range gate Radio Frequency (RF) missiles, imaging Infra-Red (IR) seekers missiles, and advanced next generation torpedoes.



3D-Audio and Radio Separation

On display at BAE Systems’ stand no. S3-110 is the Striker® II Helmet-Mounted Display with Terma’s 3D Audio/Active Noise Reduction (ANR). 3D-Audio/Active Noise Reduction greatly enhances situational awareness and survivability while reducing stress and fatigue for the pilot.



Meet Terma at stand no S5-375 at this year’s Defence and Security Equipment International at ExCeL London 12-15 September 2017.



-ends-

