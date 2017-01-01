Joint Press Statement on the India-Japan Annual Defence Ministerial Dialogue (excerpt)

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 06, 2017)

(…/…)The Ministers endorsed the importance of enhancing interaction between governments and defence industries of the two countries to encourage equipment collaboration including defence and dual-use technologies.They commended the progress made in discussions to identify specific areas of collaboration in the field of defence equipment and technology cooperation including in the framework of the Joint Working Group on Defence Equipment and Technology Cooperation. They noted the effort made by both countries regarding the cooperation on US-2 amphibious aircraft.They welcomed the constructive engagement between Acquisition, Technology and Logistic Agency (ATLA) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and agreed to commence the technical discussions for research collaboration in the areas of Unmanned Ground Vehicles and Robotics.The Ministers commended the conduct of the first-ever meeting on defence industry cooperation held by ATLA and Department of Defence Production (DDP) in Tokyo, which witnessed significant participation of government entities and companies of both countries.They expressed their expectation that this meeting will lead both countries to future defence equipment and technology cooperation and enhance interaction between governments and industries of both countries.Minister Jaitley briefed about recent policy reforms in the defence manufacturing sectors in India which offer opportunities for foreign industries to play an active role. (end of excerpt)-ends-