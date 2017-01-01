Luik Wants to Give Estonian Undertakings the Right to Manufacture Weapons

(Source: Estonia Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 05, 2017)

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik submitted the draft Act to amend the Weapons Act and other legislation, for approval, the entry into force of which would grant Estonian defence industry undertakings the right to handle military weapons and munitions.



Pursuant to the draft legislation, the plan is to grant undertakings the right to transport, store, repair, alter and manufacture military weapons, ammunition, ordnance and other goods associated with military weapons.



In the assessment of Minister of Defence Luik, the change will give the Defence Forces and the Defence League the opportunity to begin ordering maintenance and repair works from Estonian undertakings.



According to the Minister, the purpose of the draft legislation is to make the process of ensuring national defence more efficient while also supporting the development of business in Estonia.



‘Receiving the right to handle military weapons and munitions would allow the Estonian defence industry to create new branches of activity and jobs,’ said Luik.



In the estimation of the Estonian Defence Industry Association, the changes could result in a possible future turnover of approximately EUR 60 million per year by Estonian undertakings and the creation of 150 new jobs.



Undertakings would also have the opportunity to participate in invitations to tender for military goods in Estonia as well as abroad.



The draft act will also see the creation of an efficient monitoring system for the activities of legal and natural persons, if they handle military weapons or other military goods.



The draft act would also allow for the establishing of technical requirements for demilitarisation and a procedure for the acquiring and importing of demilitarised military goods into Estonia.



The draft legislation foresees, among other things, a slight increase in the administrative load of the Police and Border Guard Board and the Technical Regulatory Authority.



Those agencies will have an important role to play in the issuing of activity licenses to defence industry undertakings, checking backgrounds, consulting and monitoring the activities of undertakings involving military weapons.



According to the draft legislation, the plan is to use state fees to compensate the procedure expenses accompanying the growth in the administrative load. To do so, the draft legislation also foresees corresponding amendments to the State Fees Act.



