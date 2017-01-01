Powering Partnership: Singapore Tankers Boost Coalition Forces

(Source: US Air Force; issued Sept 05, 2017)

AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar --- This year alone, coalition air refuelers have already flown more than 5,000 separate in-flight refueling sorties, supplying more than 28,000 aircraft with fuel while providing air support to Operation Inherent Resolve.



The Republic of Singapore Air Force recently completed a three month deployment in which an RSAF KC-135R contributed to the coalition's ability to support increased aerial refueling demands during the summer months, including the fights for Mosul, Iraq and Raqqah, Syria.



Despite its small fleet of four air refuelers, Singapore has repeatedly deployed its KC-135Rs in support of coalition efforts since 2015. Most recently, an RSAF KC-135R Stratotanker and support team joined dozens of U.S. refuelers at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, from May to August, marking the RSAF’s third annual deployment.



As coalition partners, their mission is to integrate and synchronize with in-flight refueling missions, supplying fuel to U.S. and coalition aircraft in the U.S. Air Forces Central area of responsibility.



"This was a tremendous opportunity for us to put our skills to use in support of the coalition," said an RSAF KC-135R pilot who participated in the 2017 deployment. "We are happy that we can work together with the U.S. Air Force and other partner nations in this joint fight against ISIS and threats in the region."



Throughout its deployment, the RSAF performed more than 50 missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, refueling an average of four to six aircraft per sortie.



"Singapore is a small country, but we recognize the importance of contributing to this global cause,” said the RSAF contingent commander. “I am glad that we are able to contribute meaningfully to the Operation Inherent Resolve campaign. Our partnership with the United States and coalition nations is strong and will strengthen further as we improve our interoperability and contribute to each other’s mission success."



"We appreciate the contributions of coalition partners like Singapore and what they bring to the fight,” said Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, the Air Forces Central Command commander and Combined Forces Air Component Commander. “Singapore’s KC-135R helped fuel the fight and strengthen the blows we directed at ISIS over this summer. I am thankful for their continued commitment to support the fight to defeat a global threat like ISIS and bring stability to the region.”



(ends)



U.S., Singaporean Navies Enhance Maritime Partnership in Guam

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 05, 2017)

U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM --- The U.S. and Singaporean navies concluded Exercise Pacific Griffin 2017 here Sept 2.



Pacific Griffin 17, which began Aug. 19, served as this year's U.S.-Singapore annual maritime exercise. It was coordinated months in advance by planners from both navies, officials said.



Pacific Griffin highlights the longstanding maritime partnership between the U.S. and the Republic of Singapore navies through 23 years of annual-bilateral exercises.



"The U.S. Navy deeply values our close partnership with the Republic of Singapore Navy," said Navy Capt. Lex Walker, commodore of Destroyer Squadron 7. "Pacific Griffin 2017 provided a unique opportunity for both navies to interact and engage in a broader and more complex range of maritime scenarios and operations."



As the first bilateral exercise between the two navies taking place outside the vicinity of Singapore, the exercise featured a full-spectrum of naval operations ranging from anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare to air defense, live fire drills and tactical ship maneuvers.



Professionalism, Interoperability



Colonel Saw Shi Tat of the Singaporean navy highlighted the value of the exercise in enhancing professionalism and interoperability.



"The operating environment in Guam gave us the opportunity to hone our edge and push our operational envelopes," he said. "It also allowed us to operate with our friends and partners from around the world, including the U.S. Navy."



Participating naval assets included the littoral combat ship USS Coronado, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Benfold, replenishment oiler USNS Matthew Pecos and the Singaporean multirole stealth frigates RSS Supreme and RSS Stalwart and landing platform dock ship RSS Endurance.



"The complexity and sophistication of Pacific Griffin is a direct result of the many accomplishments and lessons we've learned from working together with the Republic of Singapore Navy for many years," Walker said.



Beyond the exercise, sailors from both navies developed professional and personal relationships that build lasting bonds between the two navies.



"It was an honor for the sailors of USS Coronado to participate in Pacific Griffin with a respected and capable maritime partner like the Republic of Singapore Navy. This was a tremendous opportunity to build upon previous engagements," said Navy Cmdr. Douglas Meagher, USS Coronado's commanding officer. "We look forward to continue strengthening our cooperation with Singapore through our quality interaction and work together at sea."



Logistics Group Western Pacific and the maritime staff element conduct planning, organize resources and directly support the execution of maritime exercises such Pacific Partnership, the bilateral Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training series, Naval Engagement Activity with Vietnam and the multilateral Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training with Bangladesh, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.



-ends-

