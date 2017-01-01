Tests of the Armata Tank to be Completed by 2020

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 05, 2017)

The full cycle of testing of the T-14 Armata tank is planned to be completed by 2020. At present, a contract has been signed for supplying a batch of tanks for the experimental field operation.



T-14 is a completely new and completely Russian design. The vehicle has unprecedented design decisions, in particular, the T-14 tower is unmanned. The crew is placed in an armoured capsule, separated from the ammunition. The original silhouette in combination with the special coating used significantly reduces the visibility of the vehicle in the thermal and radar spectra of observation. The ‘Armata’ armour is capable of withstanding any existing anti-tank means.



The tank is equipped with active and dynamic protection, is equipped with the remotely controlled combat module with a powerful gun and automatic recharge system. Optical-electronic devices for observation, sighting and threat detection are installed along the tower’s and the hull’s perimeters.



