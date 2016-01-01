Brazilian Defense Spending to Grow, Albeit at Slow Rate

(Source: Forecast International; issued Sept 05, 2017)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- While Brazil is a relatively conflict-free country, it also maintains the largest defense budget in Latin America. Externally, Brazil's military has a responsibility to defend the country's territory. This became more important after Brazil discovered oil reserves off its coast, prompting investment in air and sea assets.



Although Latin American countries are largely at peace, the Brazilian military is still seen as a deterrent to other nations in the region. For example, many of Brazil's current acquisition programs have been a response to Venezuelan purchases.



As the world has changed, so has the role of Brazil's military. Brazil's military now focuses more on countering drug traffickers and criminal groups. The military has also played an important role in providing security for global events hosted by Brazil, such as the 2016 Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro.



At first glance, it would appear Brazil's defense expenditures are steadily rising. Brazil spent BRL82.4 billion on defense in 2016, an increase from the BRL66.4 billion spent in 2012. However, the annualized growth of 4.4 percent has not kept up with inflation. When the figures are compared in U.S. dollars, there has been an annualized decline of 7 percent between 2012 and 2016. In real terms, Brazilian defense spending declined 1.5 percent during that time.



Due to the severe economic crisis currently affecting Brazil, the government has been unable to raise defense spending enough to keep up with inflation. Brazil continues to make progress on a number of major acquisition programs, such as the FX-2 and KC-390. However, with budgets declining, future purchases will be limited.



Brazil's largest expenditure is personnel expenses. These include salaries for current members of the military as well as pensions for retired personnel. In its proposed 2017 budget, Brazil plans to spend BRL70 billion, or about 85.5 percent of all allocations, on personnel and social expenses - an increase from an already high 74.8 percent in 2016. That leaves only 10.7 percent of the budget left for capital investments, including military equipment in 2017. However, that represents an increase of 12.6 percent from 2016, when investments equaled 9.5 percent of the budget.



Despite efforts in Brazil to reduce overall spending, the Ministry of Defense is set to receive a 13.3 percent increase in 2017 to BRL93.3 billion ($29.3 billion). That increase is enabling Brazil to increase spending on personnel, while also expanding investments and other expenses at the same time. That will allow Brazil to continue to make progress on major military acquisition programs, like the KC-390, Gripen, Guarani, and a new corvette program.



Going forward, Brazil will continue to need equipment to protect its resources, borders, and immense territory. Government support of local industry will also continue to be important as the country looks to rebound from its economic crisis.



For those reasons, Forecast International expects defense spending in Brazil to continue to grow, albeit at a slow rate. After a large increase in 2017, a much smaller increase, only about 0.4 percent, is expected for 2018. However, growth will increase after that, and annualized growth between 2018 and 2022 will be 2.8 percent.



-ends-

