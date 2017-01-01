The Wreck of the MV-22B Osprey Shipped to Townsville (excerpt)

(Source: Townsville Bulletin; published Sept 3, 2017)

By Rachel Riley

TOWNSVILLE, Australia --- The wreck of a US military aircraft that crashed off the Queensland coast last month, killing three Marines, has been seen publicly for the first time after being shipped to Townsville.The MV-22B Osprey arrived at Port of Townsville on Saturday after it was towed, upside down, on a barge along The Strand following its long journey from Shoalwater Bay, north of Rockhampton.The aircraft was escorted by the USNS Salvor and was in a holding yard yesterday, where significant damage to both propellers was visible, while the cockpit was covered up.The Salvor and and other vessels recovered the wrecked heli-plane from the sea bed after it was detected by HMAS Melville’s on August 6, the day after the fatal crash.The Osprey that crashed off Shoalwater Bay in Rockhampton has been shipped to Townsville. Picture: Zak SimmondsIn a statement, the US Marine Corps’ III Marine Expeditionary Force said the Osprey had been moved to Townsville to be prepared for transport to Hawaii.“The exact cause of the mishap will be determined after the investigation is complete,” the statement read.“The investigation is very thorough and is intended to find the cause of the incident in order to prevent similar occurrences in the future.“We are extremely grateful for the assistance of the Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Melville and Clearance Diver Team One, which initially responded for recovery efforts, followed by the USNS Salvor and Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One, which completed the salvage operations.”The US III Marine Expeditionary Force would not confirm when or how the aircraft would be transported to Hawaii. (end of excerpt)-ends-