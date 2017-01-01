Thales and ITWL Will Cooperate on the Integration of TELSON 22 Induction Rocket System

(Source: Thales; issued Sept. 5, 2017)

KIELCE, Poland (MSPO) --– Thales and Poland’s Air Force Institute of Technology (ITWL) signed a letter of intent to work together on the integration of TELSON 22 rocket system on the Mi-24 helicopter of Polish Armed Forces.



Thales TELSON Induction rocket system using advanced wireless technology is the most modern rocket [weapon] system on the market. Already equipping the French army, this rocket armament system is NATO combat proven in recent conflicts across Africa and the Middle East.



TELSON rocket system is qualified to the highest NATO standards for all tactical engagement, and designed for both ACULEUS digital guided and free rockets, incorporating the latest precision guidance and insensitive munitions technologies, delivering higher precision safety.





Manufactured by Thales subsidiary TDA, the Telson laser-guided rocket is seen here fitted to French army Tiger combat helicopters. (TDA video)





After several discussions, Thales and ITWL agreed on the possibility of equipping the Mi-24 helicopters with a modern TELSON rocket armament system using the extensive modernization-integration experience gained by ITWL in the course of development of the W-3PL Głuszec platform.



The solution will also be compatible with other types of armaments (including laser-guided rockets) that might be of interest to the Polish Armed Forces using the Mi-24.



A model of the offered solution, provided in the form of a launcher fitted on a part of the helicopter, can be seen at the stall of Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze No. 1, being a part of an exhibition of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa.



