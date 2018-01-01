Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 05, 2017)

General Electric Co., Lynn, Massachusetts, is being awarded $91,575,576 for modification P00004 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0047) to exercise an option for the procurement of 24 Lot 21A full-rate production F414-GE-400 install engines for the F/A-18E/F aircraft.



Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (59 percent); Hooksett, New Hampshire (18 percent); Rutland, Vermont (12 percent); and Madisonville, Kentucky (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2018.



Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $91,575,576 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

