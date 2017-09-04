Presentation of the nEUROn to the French Minister of the Armed Forces

Démonstration impressionnante du drone nEUROn par @Dassault_OnAir. Succès d’une innovation majeure et riche coopération européenne pic.twitter.com/3YnH5LwXmT — Florence Parly (@florence_parly) September 4, 2017

The French Minister of the Armed Forces, Ms. Florence Parly, visited the Dassault Aviation Istres site on Monday, September 4, 2017.Accompanied by Mr Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, and Mr Joël Barre, the new chief executive of the French defense procurement agency (DGA), she had the opportunity to follow a nEUROn flight from the monitoring room as its test campaigns resumed.After having attended the landing, they went to see the plane up close as soon as it returned from flight.This small-group tour allowed them to discover nEUROn in all its most confidential aspects and to see how this demonstrator confirms the company’s capacity to manage a high-value technological project cooperatively in compliance with costs and deadlines.-ends-