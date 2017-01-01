The missiles were launched at targets in accordance with data received through intelligence channels.
The strike was conducted on a fortified area located in the suburbs of al-Sholah. The town was controlled by the illegal armed group. Most of insurgents came from Russia and CIS countries.
The strike eliminated control and communication centres, storages with weapons and ammunition, concentration of insurgents as well as a plant designed to repair armored vehicles of terrorists.
Admiral Essen frigate launched #Kalibr cruise missiles against ISIS objects near Deir ez-Zor #Syria