Admiral Essen Frigate Launched Kalibr Cruise Missiles Against ISIS

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 05, 2017)

Admiral Essen frigate launched #Kalibr cruise missiles against ISIS objects near Deir ez-Zor #Syria

On September 5, the Admiral Essen frigate of the Black Sea Fleet, operating within the permanent formation of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, launched Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles against ISIS objects located near Deir ez-Zor city.The missiles were launched at targets in accordance with data received through intelligence channels.The strike was conducted on a fortified area located in the suburbs of al-Sholah. The town was controlled by the illegal armed group. Most of insurgents came from Russia and CIS countries.The strike eliminated control and communication centres, storages with weapons and ammunition, concentration of insurgents as well as a plant designed to repair armored vehicles of terrorists.