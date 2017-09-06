Embraer Announces Firm Order for 25 E-Jets

(Source: Embraer; issued September 6, 2017)

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil --- Embraer today announced a firm order agreement from SkyWest, Inc. for 25 E-Jets. The order has a value of USD 1.1 billion, based on current list prices, and will be included in Embraer’s 2017 third-quarter backlog. All 25 aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in 2018.



Of the 25 aircraft, SkyWest will receive 15 E175 SC (Special Configuration) aircraft, in a 70-seat configuration. The E175 SC aircraft features an E175 airframe, which can be retrofitted to 76 seats in the future. SkyWest will also receive 10 E175s, in a 76-seat configuration, similar to aircraft SkyWest has previously ordered.



Including this new contract, Embraer has sold more than 360 E175 jets to airlines in North America since January 2013, earning more than 80% of all orders in the 76-seat jet segment.



Since entering revenue service, the E-Jets family has received more than 1,700 orders and over 1,300 aircraft have been delivered. The E-Jets are flying in the fleets of 70 customers in 50 countries. The versatile 70 to 130-seat family is flying with low-cost airlines as well as with regional and mainline carriers.





