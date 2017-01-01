Eurofighter Typhoon Will Bring New Capabilities and Economic and Industrial Benefits to Poland

The Eurofighter consortium declared at MSPO defence exhibition that Poland should consider the Eurofighter Typhoon as it looks at its future combat aircraft requirements.

Raffael Klaschka, head of marketing at Eurofighter GmbH, commented: “Eurofighter Typhoon augments existing capabilities and further complements a powerful deterrence against any potential threat to Poland’s borders.



Typhoon - the largest military collaborative programme developed by the NATO European Countries - is the benchmark regarding NATO Air-Defence on the Fighter Export Market.



The Eurofighter programme, which already has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft across Europe, will also bring real opportunities from an industrial and economic perspective.



Raffael Klaschka continued: “Joining the Eurofighter programme would bring new and additional opportunities to Poland – both from a military and economic perspective, with a number of possible options in scope, from assembly and manufacturing to support and maintenance. And, of course, Poland would play a role in the definition of any future development of the aircraft, which will continue to be in service well beyond 2050.



“We take Polonization needs seriously, and would make it a guideline for our engagement.”



The Eurofighter consortium is made up of Europe’s three main defence & aerospace companies: Airbus Defence & Space, Leonardo and BAE Systems, headquartered in Germany, Italy and the UK respectively.



The consortium already supports thousands of jobs around Europe, including 4,000 direct jobs in Poland.



Raffael Klaschka added: “Industrial collaboration is an inherent part of the Typhoon programme. We believe we can deliver an attractive and cost-effective solution for Poland.





Eurofighter Typhoon is the most advanced new generation multi-role/swing-role combat aircraft available on the world market. Eight customers (Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait) have already ordered the Eurofighter Typhoon. With 599 aircraft ordered, Eurofighter Typhoon is currently the largest and most successful military procurement programme in Europe.



