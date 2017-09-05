Anomaly Causes Interruption of the Countdown for Arianespace Flight VA239

(Source: Arianespace; issued September 5, 2017)

During the final seconds of the launch countdown for Arianespace Flight VA239, the checkout process detected an anomaly on the launcher as the Vulcain cryogenic main stage engine was being ignited. As a result, the final countdown was interrupted.



The Ariane 5 and its Intelsat 37e and BSAT-4a payloads immediately switched to a safe mode. Analysis of data is underway to determine the cause of the anomaly. In parallel, the launcher will be transferred back to the Final Assembly Building at the Spaceport in French Guiana – where it is to be returned to a flight-ready condition.



Arianespace will set a new launch date as soon as possible.



